Warren fundraising for Democrats in 2018 midterm elections

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is flexing her fundraising muscles on behalf of fellow Senate Democrats as she looks ahead to the 2018 elections.

Warren sent an email to supporters Friday calling on them to donate to Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown.

The Massachusetts Democrat conceded the party didn't win as many seats as she hoped in November.

She blamed losses in states like Wisconsin and Ohio on "right-wing Super PACs" that drowned out Democratic candidates with what she called nasty attacks.

She said Democrats are defending 25 Senate seats in the midterm elections while Republicans are defending eight.

Warren is also up for re-election in 2018.

She said Republicans have "a 2016 playbook that they'll use again to try to deepen their control of the Senate."

