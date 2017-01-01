Lakeshore counties may be out of ozone rule compliance

Wisconsin counties along the Lake Michigan's shoreline may soon be out of compliance with new federal standards for ozone pollution.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency lowered the ozone standard from 75 parts per billion to 70 parts per billion in 2015 with the regulations effective in October 2017.

Tougher standards for ozone pollution in 2017 could mean additional costs for businesses.

The Journal Sentinel reports manufacturers might need additional pollution controls, or might have to pay other companies for pollution credits earned from shutting down or reducing emissions.

Gov. Scott Walker recently asked President-elect Donald Trump to get rid of unnecessary federal regulations.

Walker says the ozone regulations would penalize Lake Michigan counties with pollution that sweeps up from the coastline of other states.