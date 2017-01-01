Fire ignites in Wausau garage Sunday afternoon

A small garage fire erupted outside a Wausau home around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

It happened in an alley between Fairmount and Emerson Streets.

According to Lt. Ted Tautges with the Wausau Fire Department, a firefighter sustained minor injuries when responding to the fire. No one else was hurt. Tautges said a neighboring home also was damaged.

A Newsline 9 reporter on scene said fire crews quickly put out the blaze upon arrival.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it not believed to be suspicious.