Rothschild gym sees rise in memberships

For many people, New Year's Day marks a new beginning and one of the most popular resolutions is getting back in shape.

Planet Fitness of Rothschild said they tend to see a spike in memberships after the holiday.

They say the rise also stems from people buying memberships for others as gifts.

Nicole Wenger is manager at Planet Fitness said she's seen many cases where resolutions quickly turn into success stories.

"We want to make everyone feel comfortable here," she said. "I think that does draw in a lot of people here around the new year and they do stick with it."

Wenger adds that Planet Fitness is offering new members a deal for the holidays.