Stevens Point, Wausau Police busy for New Year

Officials from the Wausau Police Department and the Stevens Point Police Department said the New Year's Eve holiday kept them busy.

Corporal Ben Uitenbroek of the Stevens Point Police Department said most of the calls that officers responded to involved alcohol.

"OWI's, welfare checks, disturbances [and] fights," Uitenbroek said. "One of our emphasis was OWI enforcement."

Uitenbroek said that the department had three arrests for impaired driving on Saturday night, but one incident could have cost someone their life.

He said a driver crashed into a brick wall on the 200 block of Stevens Point and fled the scene.

Police impounded the vehicle and the suspect remains on the loose.

Wausau Police did not have an easy night either, as Lieutenant Andrew Hartwig said the department dealt with domestic incidents and OWIs as well.

In total, Hartwig said there were three hit and run accidents last night and another crash that knocked out power for hours to homes on the west side of Wausau.

Hartwig said the department was prepared for the night, but there's no telling what could happen in law enforcement.

"Of course, we have a higher call volume and we were prepared for it," he said. "Never knowing what kind of calls we were going to get."

Stevens Point is also investigating an assault at an area time.

They are not releasing any details about that incident.