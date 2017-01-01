UPDATE: Armed robber takes money from Marathon Co. Dollar General

An armed robber entered Dollar General in Schofield on Sunday, demanded money and then fled the scene, according to the Everest Metro Police Department.

The incident happened at about 7:45 p.m. at the store on Grand Avenue, investigators said.

The robber displayed what appeared to be a firearm, demanded money from an employee and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said in a statement Monday.

No other details were released, other than investigators saying they believed this was an isolated incident.

----

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery Sunday evening in Schofield.

According to a sergeant with the Everest Metro Police Department, it happened just before 8 p.m. at Dollar General.

No one was hurt.

The incident is still under investigation.