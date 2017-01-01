Delaware businessman wounded in Turkey attack - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Delaware businessman wounded in Turkey attack

Posted:

ISTANBUL (AP) -- The Latest on a deadly attack on an Istanbul nightclub. (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

The State Department has confirmed that a Delaware businessman originally from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, was one of nearly 70 people wounded during an attack on a New Year's Eve celebration in Istanbul.

WCAU-TV reports that the brother of William Jacob Raak says the 35-year-old was visiting friends in Istanbul.

Michael Raak, of South Philadelphia, says his brother, a small business owner from Greenville, Delaware, called on New Year's Eve to say he had been shot in the leg.

Istanbul Gov. Vasip Sahin has said the attacker, armed with a long-barreled weapon, killed a policeman and a civilian outside the nightclub before entering and firing at people partying inside.

At least 39 people, mostly foreigners, were killed and close to 70 others were injured.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.