Trump to 'repeal a lot' of Obama's actions on day one, top aide says

Washington (CNN)President-elect Donald Trump plans to repeal a raft of President Barack Obama's executive actions in his first day in office, Trump's incoming White House press secretary said Sunday.

Sean Spicer, Trump's incoming White House press secretary, said on ABC's "This Week" that Trump will immediately "repeal a lot of the regulations and actions that have been taken by this administration over the last eight years that have hampered both economic growth and job creation."

    It was one of two moves Spicer said Trump will make immediately after he takes the oath of office.

    He didn't specify which executive actions Trump will repeal.

    However, Trump has long been critical of Obama's moves on immigration, energy regulation and foreign policy, and could look for ways to undo those and other actions.

    Spicer also said Trump will begin reforms intended to "bring a new brand to Washington" with a restriction on members of his administration becoming lobbyists for a period of five years after they leave Trump's government.

    "It's very forward-thinking," Spicer said. "What we've had in the past is people who have looked in the rearview mirror. This time, we're thinking forward. If you want to serve in a Trump administration, you're going to serve this country, not yourself."

