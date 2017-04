KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) -- A police officer in Kenosha has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested.

Police Chief Daniel Miskinis says the 29-year-old officer was on duty early Sunday when he became involved in an altercation that stemmed from a personal matter not connected to his official duties.

The officer was arrested on charges including battery. Formal charges were pending. The investigation has been turned over to the Racine County Sheriff's Department.

A telephone listing for the officer is not in service.