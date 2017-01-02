Police: Stevens Point hit-and-run driver blames crash on cell phone

Stevens Point Police said a driver claimed he rammed into the side of a building just outside of downtown because he dropped his cell phone and accidentally pushed the gas.

The 42-year-old man was driving a red Dodge when he slammed into Office Direct Interiors, a brick building in the 200 block of Division Street, early Sunday morning. He fled the scene on foot.

Police say officers found the man at his nearby house and issued four citations, including operating a vehicle without insurance, failure to keep control of a vehicle and hit and run.

Cole Corrigan, owner of Office Direct Interiors, said the store will remain closed until city building inspectors look at it. "There very well may be structural damage," he said Monday.

Police Sgt. John Moss said the driver who hit the store suffered a minor head wound but did not receive medical attention.

Police did not release the man's name.