WAUSAU (WAOW) - A veteran detective with the Wausau Police Department has retired, according to the agency's Facebook page.

Capt. Greg Hagenbucher, who joined the department in 1986, retired Monday, receiving thanks for his service and leadership.

"Capt. Hagenbucher has coordinated and oversaw the most significant criminal investigations in Wausau since he was promoted to captain nearly 15 years ago," the agency said on Facebook.