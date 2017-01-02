Local stores prepare for Packers fans

The Packers claim the NFC North, and local shops are gearing up for fans looking for playoff swag.

As the team moves into the post season, stores are making sure they have green and gold in stock.

Hoffman's Hobbies in Wausau has been getting calls the last few weeks from people wanting to reserve official sideline gear.

"Anytime we have a team like that, that goes to playoffs, wins the championship, going to the championship game, things of that nature," said Jeff Campo, a sales associate at the store. "We take pre-orders. We take names and numbers down as soon as we get our stuff in."

Official playoff gear should start rolling in by the end of the week.