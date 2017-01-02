Rhinelander schools open after reports of whooping cough

Rhinelander students filled classrooms Monday, for the first time since a whooping cough outbreak last month.

Schools shut down for the holiday break three days early, after a recommendation from the Oneida County Health Department.

"Back to normal," said Associate Principal Shane Dornfeld. "We're back on a full schedule here."

After 39 reports of the illness in Vilas and Oneida Counties, school officials worked in conjunction with the Oneida County Health Department to stop the spread.

"The building was disinfected and cleaned by our janitorial staff," said Dornfeld.

Even though students are walking the halls again, the school nurse is still on alert.

"If we do see a student with a cough right now, it's going to be suspicious," said Kerri Schmidt, registered nurse for the Rhinelander School District.

Staff are monitoring the students closely.

"When they check a student into the health office, if they're coughing, put a mask on them," said Schmidt. "Check their temperature, and then contact me for further assistance, because not everyone is going to need to see a provider."

Meanwhile, administrators had to figure out how to make up the time they lost by closing.

"Extending our class times... and taking some away from our lunches that we had extended," Dornfeld said.

He also said it's important to note the lunch period had been extended previously, so the students still receive adequate time for a break.

Sports teams were the most affected by the early closing.

"We had tournaments scheduled over break," said Brian Paulson, the school's activities coordinator. "All different sorts of events that we had to cancel."

Additionally, to avoid getting further behind schedule, teams had to jam their practices into this week.

"The W.I.A.A. requires us to have a minimum of five practice days before they can compete," Paulson added.

Meanwhile, Schmidt is urging students to stay home if they're sick. But she's also asking them not to jump to conclusions in thinking every common cough is whooping cough.