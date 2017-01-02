Rib Mountain neighborhood concerned with Lake Wausau racers - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Rib Mountain neighborhood concerned with Lake Wausau racers

Posted:
By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) -

A group of snowmobilers racing on Lake Wausau is drawing complaints from one Rib Mountain Neighborhood, but police say no laws are being broken. 

Some neighbors like Steve Sirianni said that the riders have made modifications on their snowmobile that makes the noise unbearable. 

"It's OK with me except the ones that run without the mufflers and that gets to be a problem because they're loud," he said. "It's hard to concentrate." 

Sirianni said he and other neighbors have issued complaints with the Marathon County Sheriff's Department about the noise but Lt. Jeffrey Stefonek said the racers are not doing anything illegal. 

"We don't necessarily take action unless they're putting other members of the public at risk," Stefonek said. 

Stefonek said that they are not organized races, but rather just a group of friends getting together. 

Neighbors said they have also seen the riders race on ATVs and motorcycles. 

The riders were not out on the lake Monday for comment.

