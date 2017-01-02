Rodgers provides perspective on "Run the Table" prophecy

DETROIT (WAOW) -- For as good as Aaron Rodgers was on the field Sunday night, his post-game media performance may have been even better.

The Packers quarterback, revered for his intelligence and seemingly photographic memory, opened up after the Packers division-clinching win in Detroit. Rodgers once again clarified the now-famous remark he made in November, on the heels of his team's four-game losing streak.

"I think we can run the table, I really do," Rodgers said on November 23, despite the fact that his team was 4-6 and well on the outside of the playoff picture looking in.

Sure enough, here we are. Six wins later, and the Packers have completed his prophecy. Green Bay is 10-6 and champions of the NFC North.

"That's what you have to do sometimes as a leader," Rodgers said when asked once again about the comment. "You have to exude confidence even in a situation where it seems to the outside world that confidence shouldn't exisit.

"This wasn't just a shot in the dark," he continued. "It was an optimistic belief in my teammates that we were going to handle adversity better."

The six game stretch will go down as one of the greatest finishes to a season in Packers history. Via Elias, Green Bay becomes just the third NFL team to make the playoffs after managing four wins or fewer in its first ten games.

However, the Packers have bigger goals in mind.

"We're in the playoffs now and our goal is to win the Super Bowl," Rodgers said Sunday night.

"Anything can happen when you get in the playoffs. We know that. We did that years ago," he said, referring to the Packers 2010 season, during which they won their final two games to sneak into the playoffs as the NFC's No. 6 seed before rattling off four straight victories to win the franchise's fourth Super Bowl.

When asked directly if this felt like the 2010 run, Rodgers was hesitant to make a direct comparison, but did go on to say that "anything can happen."

So for now, Packers fans can R-E-L-A-X and relish in the #RunTheTable glory, before Eli Manning and the pesky Giants visit Lambeau Field, looking to play spoiler in the Playoffs once again.