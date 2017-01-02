Community reacts to armed robbery in Schofield - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Community reacts to armed robbery in Schofield

By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
SCHOFIELD (WAOW) -

An armed robbery in Schofield Sunday night has left the community in disbelief. Police said it was shortly before 8 p.m Sunday when a person went inside the Dollar General on Grand Avenue, showed employees what appeared to be a gun and demanded money.

People who shop at the store frequently said they were surprised to see it happen.

"Always been a peaceful store," said Wausau resident Bernard Welch. "I couldn't believe it, this is a good area, I'm always in the area."

Other community members agreed with Welch, also expressing shock with it happening on a main road.

"It's a busy street, it shouldn't happen," said Wisconsin Rapids resident Andy Jordan. "It's a nice place, there's a lot of good businesses here. Kind of scary if they're going to rob a Dollar General, what does that say to other businesses."

Businesses in the area said they aren't too worried about the robbery or it having any impact on business. As for shoppers, they said they'll still be heading into the store.

"I think I'll always come here, won't stop me," said Welch.

Police said they believe it was an isolated incident and that the public is not in any danger at this time. No one was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

