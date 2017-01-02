Storms kill 4 people in southern Alabama

Democrats claimed the votes they needed Monday to block President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, but the victory was only fleeting, setting up a historic showdown with Republicans

Dems claim votes to block Gorsuch; GOP will override them

Rescuers in Southern California have saved a dog that fell into a 30-foot well

Firefighters hoist dog out of 30-foot well in California

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has signed a climate change agreement with California Gov. Jerry Brown at the start of a five-day visit to the U.S. that comes as Scotland considers its independence from the United Kingdom

When North Carolina's slugfest with Gonzaga came to an end Monday night, the Tar Heels had all their answers: The national title was theirs, the nets were hanging around their necks, their redemption tour was a success

Tar Heels get it right this time, bring home the title

A White House offer to revise the party's failed health care bill is getting mixed reviews from conservative and moderate lawmakers

A tunnel-boring machine has broken through a concrete wall beneath Seattle in a troubled multibillion-dollar project to replace a waterfront highway with an underground roadway

Calling it an "affront to humanity," President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that a chemical weapons attack in Syria "cannot be tolerated."

President Donald Trump welcomed the king of Jordan to the White House.

Policy experts say the latest Republican health care idea could mean returning to a time when people with medical problems were charged much higher premiums for individual policies

New GOP health care plan could raise premiums for the sick

President Donald Trump denounced the chemical attack in Syria as an "affront to humanity" Wednesday, declaring that it crossed "many, many lines" and cannot be tolerated

Foreign dignitaries from around the world are converging on Kansas City, Missouri, and its towering World War I monument to observe the 100th anniversary of the day the U.S. entered "The Great War.".

The father of a Hawaii boy who went missing 20 years ago has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and hindering prosecution.

A California woman accused of killing the father of her two children is expected to be released from jail after posting an unprecedented $35 million bail raised by wealthy friends, family and business associates with ties to China.

How to vote on a Supreme Court nomination a difficult political call in the modern era, especially for the 10 Democrats up for re-election next year in states that President Donald Trump won in last year's presidential election.

Dems in Trump states pressured from both sides on court pick

Democrats, who had hoped they could find common ground with President Donald Trump on infrastructure, say they don't like what they're hearing from administration officials about the transportation portion of plan that's the still in the works.

Hundreds of Baltimore residents are expected to show up to offer commentary, critiques and recommendations regarding a proposed agreement to overhaul the city's troubled police force.

Baltimore residents to comment on plan to overhaul police

A state ethics panel has found probable cause that Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley broke state ethics and campaign finance law in a sex-tinged scandal that has engulfed him for over a year.

Residents of the Carolinas were urged to keep weather radios and other devices handy as a second round of severe storms threatened to pound the two states overnight.

Carolinas bracing for next round of severe weather

A Detroit doctor who stopped to help passengers in an overturned car and was struck by a vehicle has died.

Doctor who stopped to help teenagers in car accident dies

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) -- Emergency officials say four people were killed in southern Alabama when severe storms ripped through the area.

Kris Ware, a spokeswoman for the Dothan Houston County Emergency Management Agency, said four people were killed in Rehobeth and structures were damaged in the area.

Gov. Robert Bentley said in a statement on social media that the sheriff confirmed the storm-related deaths to him.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for Houston County on Monday evening.