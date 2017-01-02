Storms kill 4 people in southern Alabama - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Storms kill 4 people in southern Alabama

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) -- Emergency officials say four people were killed in southern Alabama when severe storms ripped through the area.

Kris Ware, a spokeswoman for the Dothan Houston County Emergency Management Agency, said four people were killed in Rehobeth and structures were damaged in the area.

Gov. Robert Bentley said in a statement on social media that the sheriff confirmed the storm-related deaths to him.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for Houston County on Monday evening.

