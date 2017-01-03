Packers tickets still available for playoff game at Lambeau Fiel - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Packers tickets still available for playoff game at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The NFC North champion Green Bay Packers will host a wildcard playoff game at Lambeau Field next Sunday.

The 4th-ranked Packers will host the 5th-ranked New York Giants. Kickoff is at 3:40 p.m. Central Time.

On Sunday night, the Packers said about 8,000 tickets were still available that season ticket holders chose not to purchase. They’re being sold online at www.ticketmaster.com for $118 to $145.

On the Friday before the game, Downtown Green Bay Inc. says a pep rally will be held at the Packers Heritage Trail Monument at the corner of N. Washington and Cherry streets, at 3:30 in the afternoon.

