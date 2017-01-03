Packers Makinton Dorleant joins LIVE Pack Attack Tuesday

Green Bay Packers cornerback Makinton Dorleant will be joining us for Pack Attack tonight!

Join Sports Director Brandon Kinnard, April Boblin and Packers Hall of Famer Johnnie Gray for a live show.

Dorleant, an undrafted rookie out of Northern Iowa, was signed to the active roster by the Packers in November after starting the season on the reserve/injured list. Highly regarded for his speed, Dorleant clocked a 40-yard dash time of 4.39 at his pro day last spring, making him one of the fastest players in the NFL's 2016 draft class.

Dorleant has begun to see some time on the field toward the end of this season. He was carted off the field during the third quarter of Sunday's game but told Newsline 9 Sports that his knee is feeling better and there's a chance he could return to the field yet this season.

Join us for the show on tonight! The show will air LIVE from Dale's Weston Lanes at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend as we break down the Packers' sixth straight victory.

Leave your questions for Deloreant by 6 p.m. on our Pack Attack Facebook page!