Wisconsin Supreme Court, state superintendent deadlines

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

Candidates for the Wisconsin Supreme Court and state superintendent face a filing deadline to be on the spring election ballot.

Candidates had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to submit the required signatures to be on the April 4 ballot. If more than two candidates are running, they will face off in the Feb. 21 primary.

Incumbent Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler was the only announced candidate for that race. Ziegler is seeking a second 10-year term on the bench. She is part of a five-justice conservative majority.

At least four challengers were expected to file to run against incumbent state superintendent Tony Evers. They are Dodgeville administrator John Humphries, Germantown school district administrator Jeff Holmes, former Beloit Superintendent Lowell Holtz and Racine high school teacher Rick Melcher.

