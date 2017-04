PLOVER (WAOW) - A black domestic shorthair cat named Sterling Archer is our Portage County Petsaver.

Shelter workers say he is friendly and would fit in with any family.

He also gets along well with other cats.

He is neutered and up to date on all of his shots.

To find out more about this one-year old cat call the shelter at 715-344-6012 or click here www.hspcwi.org.