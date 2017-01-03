Beyonce, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar to headline Coachella - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Beyonce, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar to headline Coachella

Posted:

  NEW YORK (AP) -- Beyonce is one of the headliners of the 2017 Coachella music festival -- a first for the pop star.


   Festival producer Goldenvoice announced Tuesday that Beyonce, Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar will headline the two-weekend festival in April in Indio, California. Radiohead will perform on April 14 and 21; Beyonce on April 15 and 22; and Lamar on April 16 and 23.


   Tickets, including three-day passes, go on sale Wednesday.

   Beyonce last appeared at Coachella in 2014 when she danced onstage during her sister Solange's set.

   Other performers for the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival include Lorde, the xx, Bon Iver, Future, Gucci Mane, Justice, DJ Snake, DJ Khaled and Father John Misty.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.