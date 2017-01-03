Business headlines for Tuesday January 3

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (AP) -- Ford is canceling plans to build a new $1.6 billion factory in Mexico. Instead, it will invest $700 million in a Michigan plant to build new electric and autonomous vehicles. But Ford still plans to shift production of the Focus small car to Mexico and will make the car at an existing plant there. Donald Trump has been pressuring Ford to keep production of the Focus in the U.S. The company made the announcements today at a factory in Flat Rock, Michigan, near Detroit. The factory will get 700 new jobs.



ERLANGER, Ky. (AP) -- Toyota has begun to move hundreds of jobs out of its northern Kentucky headquarters as part of a nationwide consolidation of the company's operations. The Kentucky Enquirer reports that the layoffs will continue through the end of 2018. Toyota, which is moving its facilities to the Dallas suburb of Plano, says the move will affect 648 workers. Erlanger, Kentucky, has been home to the Japanese automaker's North American engineering and manufacturing headquarters since 1996.



ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing to offer free tuition at New York public colleges to residents whose families earn less than $125,000 a year. The Democrat unveiled his plan today at LaGuardia Community College in Queens alongside U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. During the senator's unsuccessful run for the Democratic presidential nomination last year, Sanders pushed for free tuition at all U.S. public colleges.



WASHINGTON (AP) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is probing the dangers of exploding batteries in e-cigarettes, following dozens of reports of devices that have combusted, overheated or caught fire and sometimes injured users. The agency announced a two-day public meeting for April, according to an online posting. The Associated Press reported last month that 66 explosions were identified by the FDA in 2015 and early 2016.