Man arrested in Wausau after break-in leads to car chase

A man was arrested New Year's Day after leading police on a chase in Wausau that ended with a car crashing into a electrical transformer.

Police said they were called to an apartment complex for a reported break-in on South Third Avenue just before 4 a.m. Sunday. Before officers arrived, the burglar took off. Police noticed the vehicle description and were led on a short chase.

"Speeds at one point reached approximately 50 mph," said Wausau Patrol Captain Todd Baeten.

The chase lasted less than a mile, the suspect lost control of the vehicle on First Avenue just off of Stewart Avenue and went through the guardrail, hitting the transformer and knocking out power.

"The suspect's vehicle jumped the curb, left the roadway and actually struck some electrical equipment," said Baeten. "We do know that it effected a contingent of our population certainly."

The suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries, then arrested on several charges, including drunken driving.

Residents just a few homes down said they had no idea the break-in happened.

"We heard that the power went out, that someone had knocked the power out," said Wausau resident Elie Jusufi. "We didn't know what had happened before that."

Now, residents like Jusufi said they'll be taking extra precautions.

"For sure, make sure lock your doors, make sure everyone's home at night," said Jusufi. "It's scary to think that people would actually do that."

Only Whiting, the driver of the vehicle was hurt. The motive for the break-in is unknown.