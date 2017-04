WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Wausau girl will soon be reunited with her twin on national television!

We told you last month about the Doering family, who recently discovered that their adopted daughter, Audrey, had an identical twin.

Audrey and Gracie will meet along with their families live on Good Morning America next Wednesday and then spend the rest of the day working with the Nightline crew.

Audrey's family says both girls are very excited and that this journey has just begun.