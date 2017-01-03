Fake nurse criminally charged in Marathon County

A 40 year-old Wisconsin Dells woman who allegedly posed as a registered nurse under credentials that she stole from a real nurse of a similar name, was charged Tuesday in Marathon County.



Jennifer Browne is being charged with using 'misappropriate ID' information to get money. Which is a felony.

NCHC said they did not know she was a fake nurse at the time, but did not give a reason for why they terminated her job there.

Browne went through NCHC extensive background check before she was hired, and her fake credentials passed the system.

Browne then moved onto Reedsburg Area Medical Center where she used the same credentials that she had stolen from a Milwaukee nurse.

Reedsburg realized something was off when she used a lot of sick days, did not show knowledge of the profession, and messed up paperwork.

They fired her, contacted police, then reached out to NCHC.

NCHC filed a report with the Wausau Police Department.

A future court date for this case has not been scheduled.