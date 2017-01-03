Stevens Point business speaks out after car hits store

Office Direct Interiors remains closed as of Tuesday after a car slammed into the brick wall at the front of the building early New Year's Day.

The car ended up pulverizing the bricks, which is now covered by a large piece of plywood after building inspectors from the City of Stevens Point assessed the damage.

"When you have something like this happen you're not typically thinking of yourself as a business owner. But you're thinking of everyone as a team," Office Direct Owner Cole Corrigan said. "They hurt more than just the building."

Building inspectors said the crash shifted the building two inches after the impact, with structural high beams cracked as well.

However, the building poses no threat to Corrigan or his employees at this time.

The driver who fled the scene was found by police and blamed a dropped cell phone as the reason why he accidentally hit the gas.

He was issued four citations.