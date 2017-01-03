Wisconsinites weigh in on French law letting workers ignore business emails

Unplugging from work when you leave the office can be tough. But now, it's the reality for workers in France.

A new labor law is now in effect giving workers the right to disconnect from other employees when they're off the clock.

The digital era and advances in technology prompted French lawmakers to do so.

Here in the U.S., many say the accessibility of communication makes it difficult to unplug.

"As technology has advanced, it's become harder to have a good work-life balance," said Karen Brzezinski, the human resources director at Northcentral Technical College.

"I have my email sent directly to my phone," added Travis Leitzke, who works at Collaborative Consulting in Wausau. "Any of my messages from Skype or other means of communications that we commonly use throughout the day."

Workers say the new French law sounds good in theory, but unrealistic for the bulk of America's job market.

"It would be nice not to be plugged in 24 hours a day, 365 days," said Randy Kroll, an IT worker in Wausau. "But it would be difficult to serve our customers if we weren't responding off hours."

"If I don't take my work seriously," added Travis Leitzke, who works at Collaborative Consulting. "Whether I'm at work or at home, then I feel like I'm not doing my job."

Experts say, in America the notion of employee well-being has a different focus.

"We tend to really as a nation worry about our physical well-being of our employees because it really affects the bottom line," said Brzezinski. "We think less of mental well-being and work-life balance."