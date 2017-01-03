"Keep the Wreath Green" campaign wraps up

Now that the new year has begun, the "Keep the Wreath Green" campaign has ended in several Wisconsin cities.

Each year, fire departments light a green wreath outside the station from Thanksgiving to New Year's Eve. They light red bulbs every time there's a fire.

This holiday season, Wausau, Stevens Point, Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids all saw more fires than 2015.

There were five in Wausau, compared to just one last year.

Stevens Point saw seven blazes. On average, the city has three-to-five each holiday season.

Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids combine under Wood County as part of the campaign. The region lit eight red bulbs, including one for last week's deadly fire at an apartment complex.