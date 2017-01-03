Brett Favre on Packers: "They will be in the Super Bowl"

The Packers bandwagon has been getting more and more full for weeks, and now it has its highest-profile supporter.

Legendary quarterback Brett Favre said Tuesday on his SiriusXM NFL Radio show, he thinks Green Bay is the favorite to win the NFC.

"Taking emotion out of it, I believe that the Packers are the team to beat and I believe that they will be in the Super Bowl."

Favre sites Aaron Rodgers' great play and a well-coached defense as reasons for his prediction.

"They're as close to hitting on all cylinders as possible," the Hall of Fame QB continued. Not perfect, but nobody is.

"No one has stopped the Packers, have they?" he said. "Maybe the Packers have stopped themselves, but I don’t believe that anyone has really shut down the Packers yet, and I don’t think they will.”

No. 4 has been giving his former team praise for quite some time. On Dec. 13 after the Packers win over the Seahawks, Favre said on his show: “This sounds crazy, but I think that they are the favorite for the Super Bowl in the NFC. I mean, they’ve got to get in the playoffs, but I think that will happen and I think that they will go all the way.”

The Packers host the New York Giants on Sunday in the final game of the Wild Card round. The game will begin at 3:40 p.m. at Lambeau Field and can be seen on FOX.