Packers analyst calls Eliot Wolf's interview with the 49ers a "formality"

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- Packers Director of Football Operations Eliot Wolf will reportedly interview for the San Francisco 49ers General Manager job on Thursday, but Packers Hall of Fame safety Johnnie Gray thinks that is just a formality.

"It's in the cards for (Wolf) to take over (in Green Bay) after Ted (Thompson) leaves," Gray said Tuesday on Newsline 9's 'Pack Attack' program. "This is part of the formality that goes on in the NFL."

Wolf, 34 and the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame GM Ron Wolf, was promoted to the team's Director of Football Operations last season, making him second in command to Ted Thompson in the Packers front office. It is believed he is next in line to take over when Thompson retires.

Wolf was rumored to have been a candidate for several open positions last season, though the Packers did not allow him to take part in any interviews at that time.

"Just like teams do with free agents, they go out there and they feel things out," Gray said, implying that even if Wolf interviews for the position, he won't necessarily take it.

The interview could prompt the Packers to make a decision on Thompson's future with the franchise sooner rather than later. There has been speculation from national media recently that the long-time GM, who will turn 64 later this month, could step down following this season, especially if the Packers make a deep playoff run. Thompson's contract reportedly runs through the 2018 season.