Wausau Police Department captures loose pig

By Rebecca Ribley, Evening Anchor
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

A pig was on the run in Wausau Tuesday, and the police department had a little fun with the situation.

The caption on the Wausau Police Department's Facebook post read, "Either our humane officer picked up the strangest looking stray dog today, or the department has a new mascot."

They said the pig has been reunited with its owner.

