Tuesday Sports Report: Dons "3" their way past Red Raiders, 88-68

Local prep scores for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 as reported to the WAOW sports office:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Almond-Bancroft 95, Tigerton 40
Antigo 69, Mosinee 66
Columbus Catholic 88, Marathon 68
Edgar 57, Stratford 50
Edgewood 53, Oregon 50, OT
Lakeland 84, Northland Pines 61
Pacelli 58, Omro 32
Pittsville 57, Auburndale 54
Potosi 76, Albany 63
Rice Lake 58, River Falls 54, OT
Stanley-Boyd 59, Thorp 57
Wausau West 62, Merrill 59
BOYS HOCKEY
Chippewa Falls 3, River Falls 1
D.C. Everest 3, Waupaca 0
Hudson 5, Rice Lake 0
Lakeland 5, East Merrill 1
Notre Dame 4, Antigo 3
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Colby 73, Granton 18
Edgar 67, Spencer 48
Loyal 58, Owen-Withee 57
Neillsville 45, Columbus Catholic 26
Nekoosa 39, Auburndale 35
Northland Pines 69, West Iron County, Mich. 55
Wausau West 65, Merrill 35