Hillary and Bill Clinton to attend Donald Trump inauguration, aides say

(ABC) -- Hillary and Bill Clinton plan to attend the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration for Donald Trump -- but former president George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush will not due to their age, their aides say.

Former presidents from both parties typically attend inaugurations (George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush will be there as will the Carters), but Hillary Clinton's presence takes on added meaning, given that the former first lady was Donald Trump’s main opponent in the 2016 race.

Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by more than 2.9 million votes, but Trump won theElectoral College, securing him the presidency.

The last time the former secretary of state and Trump were in the same room together was at the Al Smith Dinner in New York in October after their third debate.

A similar situation unfolded in 2001, when outgoing Vice President Al Gore attended the inauguration of George W. Bush. Gore won more popular votes in their contest, but Bush won more electoral votes.

Meanwhile, former President George H.W. Bush, 92, and First Lady Barbara Bush, 91, are "simply not able to attend" Trump's inauguration due to their age, their spokesman Jim McGrath confirmed to ABC News.

McGrath also pointed out that they did not attend the 2013 inauguration of Barack Obama as well.