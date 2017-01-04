PHOTOS: De Pere firefighters roundup cattle after accident - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

PHOTOS: De Pere firefighters roundup cattle after accident

Posted:
City of De Pere Fire Department City of De Pere Fire Department
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) -

De Pere firefighters are no “cow”ards.

On Dec. 27, the department was called to help free cattle from an overturned truck. This morning, the department posted photos of the roundup on Facebook. Click here to view the full set of photos.

The post reads:

“Cows rescued from trailer! Contrary to popular belief firefighters don’t just save cats from trees. The City of De Pere Fire Department believes everyone and anything is worth a rescue. After four hours of cutting, prying, sawing, and mooving our task was complete. By the whey, the driver was not injured. That would have been unherd of not to check his welfare too!”

