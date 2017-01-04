Kenosha officer charged with assaulting romantic rival - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Kenosha officer charged with assaulting romantic rival

Posted:
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) -

A Kenosha police officer has been released from jail after he was charged with attacking a man he says was seeing his wife.

A criminal complaint says that while on duty, Officer Kendal West attacked the man outside Kenosha Hospital Sunday where he worked as a physician, punched him several times and accelerated his squad car toward him. The complaint says West's wife had served divorce papers on him earlier that day.

West appeared in court Tuesday. The Kenosha News says he's charged with felony misconduct in public office, battery and disorderly conduct. He has been released on a signature bond.

Defense attorney Loren Keating says West knows what's at stake and doesn't plan to repeat the behavior.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.