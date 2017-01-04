14 things to know for Sunday’s Packers-Giants wildcard playoff game

The Green Bay Packers will continue trying to "run the table" all the way to the Super Bowl as they enter the playoffs Sunday. They NFC North champions continued their winning streak for the right to host the fifth-ranked New York Giants at Lambeau Field on Sunday at 3:40 p.m.

It’s the Packers’ 9th appearance in the post-season under Coach Mike McCarthy — the most of any Packers coach — and the 32nd in the team’s history. Their eight straight playoff appearances is tied for the third-longest streak in NFL history.

According to the Packers, the team has played the New York Giants seven times in the post-season. Green Bay holds a 4-3 advantage in the series but lost to New York 37-20 in their last playoff match in 2012 at Lambeau Field.

Here are some things to know about Sunday’s game:

BROADCASTS

TV: The game is broadcast on TV by Fox Sports with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and Chris Myers. It’s also available on DirecTV on channel 711. Check your local over air, cable, and satellite listings.

RADIO: Packers Radio Network coverage airs on 50 stations in 5 states. Locally, you can listen on FM WRLO 105.3, FM WCYE 93.7, WSAU FM 99.9, WKEB FM 99.3 and WSAU AM 550. Westwood One Sports and Sirius Satellite Radio will also broadcast the game.

BRING IT WITH YOU

According to the Stromtrack9 weather team, skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low teens to start the game. Winds 5-15 mph. Temps likely falling into the single digits by the end of the game. Wind chills could be between 0 and -10 degrees. Bellin Health recommends you wear loose, dry layers — more layers let you adjust as you feel warmer, but you don’t want to overdress. It also recommends a hat, mittens and insulated, waterproof boots.

GAMEDAY GIVEAWAYS

Rally towels will be distributed to Packers fans — and Giants fans sweating about their team’s performance — courtesy of Bellin Health, Festival Foods, Kohl’s Department Stores and Oneida Nation.

TRAFFIC

The Department of Transportation says the heaviest congestion happens 3 hours before the game and again 3 hours after. Visit 511wi.gov for the very latest travel condition reports.

If you need driving directions to Lambeau Field, click here.

Around the stadium, Oneida Street from Lombardi Avenue to Mike McCarthy Way (formerly Potts Avenue) and Armed Forces Drive are closed to traffic four hours before kickoff and two hours after the game. During the game, Lombardi Avenue is closed from Oneida to Ridge Road, and only motorists with a valid stadium parking pass will be allowed to enter.

After the game, Oneida Street is a one-way street going north from Lombardi Avenue to West Mason Street; Ridge Road is a one-way street going north from Valley View Road to West Mason Street, and one way going south from Valley View to Cormier Road. Mike McCarthy way becomes a one-way street going east from Oneida to Ashland Avenue.

Vehicles going north on Ridge Road can drop off passengers in the designated area before the game — but passenger pick-up after the game is not allowed because of traffic congestion and the pedestrian crowds through this area.

TRANSPORTATION

Green Bay Metro offers free bus rides to and from the stadium on special game day routes: the Cheesehead, the QB Sneak, the Quick Slant and the Lambeau Leap. These special routes run from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. After the game, buses run about every 30 minutes until the last bus leaves Lambeau Field at 8:30 p.m. Click here for printable maps of game day routes.

Lamers Bus Lines will again offer Lamers Express Game Day shuttle service to and from stops around Brown County. Stops include Austin Straubel International Airport, hotels and motels and bars. All buses drop off before the game and pick up after the game at The Bar on Holmgren Way. The cost is $7 each way, cash only. No advance reservations are required. Click here for a schedule of stops around Brown County (the shuttles will follow a 3:25 game day schedule). Game day transportation is also available from Appleton, Oshkosh, Wausau and Milwaukee with advance reservations. Click here for details about those rides.

The Packers and its partners have a Designated Driver program. Fans can register at kiosks in the atrium, Sections 109 and 112 on the lower concourse and on the 6th and 7th floors in the South End. Suite and club guests can register at concierge desks. Fans who register will receive a voucher for a non-alcoholic beverage and be eligible to win a mini helmet signed by Mike McCarthy.

PARKING & TAILGATING

The Lambeau Field parking lot opens at 11:40 a.m. for parking permit holders.

Lambeau Field has a designated drop-off zone on the west side of the stadium. Drivers must be going north on Ridge Road to access the drop-off area.

Tailgaters are allowed to use grills with charcoal or L.P. gas, but no wood, fryers or open flames. Grills must be at least two inches above the pavement and have adult supervision at all times. Everything must be extinguished before you leave it unattended. Charcoal can be disposed of in receptacles provided in the parking lot.

Waste Management placed green Dumpsters throughout the parking lot for recyclables. Recyclable items include aluminum cans; tin cans; beer, wine, and liquor bottles; paper and cardboard.

GATES & ATRIUM

Fans with seats in the South End must enter through the Shopko Gate. All other fans should use the gate suggested on tickets.

The American Family Insurance gate opens at 11:40 a.m. to allow people to visit the Atrium, Pro Shop, Hall of Fame and restaurants. All other gates open at 1:40 p.m., two hours before kickoff.

Once a ticket is scanned, exit and re-entry with the same ticket is not allowed.

The Packers Pro Shop is open to ticketed guests only. The Game Day Store on the west side of the stadium is open to everyone from 11:40 a.m. until 1:25 p.m., then it will close for 15 minutes and reopen at 1:40 p.m. to ticketed fans only.

The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame is open from 11:40 a.m. until kickoff.

SECURITY

New this year, the Green Bay Packers installed walk-through metal detectors at all gates. Similar to an airport, fans need to place metal objects the size of a small cellphone or larger into a tray before passing through the metal detector. Unlike airports, fans will not need to remove jackets, shoes, wallets, watches, keys or coins. There are express lanes for fans who are not carrying in bags or stadium seats.

The NFL mandates walk-through metal detectors at all stadium gates for the 2016 season.

As in previous years, NFL policy bans large purses, bags and some stadium seats.

You can have bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″; you can also have one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar).

You can have small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap, along with one of the clear bag options.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

You can have stadium seats with backs only if they have no zippers, pockets or concealed areas.

Padded seats with backs are available for rent inside the stadium.

Small cameras and binoculars must be carried loosely or in a clear bag.

Any items that do not meet the rules for security clearance must be taken back to your vehicle or confiscated. Confiscated items will be disposed of. Fans and their belongings may be searched when entering the stadium, and won’t be allowed into the game if they refuse to be searched. For more information on NFL security.

Stadium seats (portable seat backs) are available for rental in the lower concourse.

PRE-GAME

You don’t need a ticket to the game to enjoy the Tundra Tailgate Zone on the east side of the parking lot. It’s open to the public from 11:40 a.m. until one hour after the game. The Tundra Tailgate Zone features live music, autographs and giveaways, and food and beverages in a climate-controlled tent. Look for an all-new Tailgate Village next season.

NATIONAL ANTHEM

John Vincent performs the national anthem. He sang the national anthem during the World Series last October.

At the time of this writing it was unknown if there will be a flyover.

HALFTIME

The High School Quarterback Challenge will have an on-field competition bringing back players from the eight schools that won the quarterback challenge during the regular season: Appleton North, Ashwaubenon, Cedar Grove-Belgium, Green Bay Preble, Menasha, Two Rivers, Wilmot Union and Xavier.

GET LOUD LAMBEAU

At crucial times during the game, messages and videos on the TundraVision boards will encourage fans to “get loud,” taking advantage of the acoustics of the renovations to Lambeau Field. An example is when the Packers are defending on third and fourth downs. Fans will also see “Get Loud Lambeau” signs in the concourses encouraging fan participation.

HEALTH

Drink alcohol beverages in moderation. Alcohol can cause dehydration, which makes you more susceptible to the cold, and inhibits your body’s ability to generate heat. It can also impair your judgment and ability to recognize when you’re too cold. Watch for signs of frostbite and seek medical attention immediately if you notice grayish, white or yellowed skin; pain or numbness; or waxy skin.

Smoking is not allowed anywhere within the stadium. The Packers say this policy extends to smokeless and electronic cigarettes as well.

Nursing rooms are now available in the main atrium and fourth-floor club level, and chairs and electrical outlets are available in family restrooms as well.

WI-FI

The Packers partnered with other companies to enhance its free wireless Internet service inside the stadium. Look on your mobile device’s Wi-Fi settings and connect to “LambeauField.” Look for the “Wi-Fi Coaches” roaming the concourse if you have any questions or issues.