Fire under control at Athens wood pellet company

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
ATHENS, Wis. (WAOW) -

A fire that broke out Wednesday morning is under control at a wood pellet company in Athens, according to the Athens Fire Department.

Officials said that the fire is under control at Rib Mountain Bio LLC, but they are still trying to put out hot spots and small fires. Pallets of pellets have been moved around in the building in order to contain the fire, Athens Fire officials said.

Freezing temperatures made it harder to put out the fire, Athens Fire Chief Ronald Lavicka said.

"The biggest thing is to keep water moving at all times," Lavicka said. "We had one truck that just shut down for a few minutes and our engine froze up."

Edgar Fire Department and Athens Fire Department responded around to the fire around 7:45 a.m.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still unknown. No one was hurt.

