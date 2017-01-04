Final costs of Wisconsin presidential recount will be lower - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Final costs of Wisconsin presidential recount will be lower

Posted:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

The actual cost of the presidential election recount in Wisconsin is expected to be about $1.8 million, nearly half of the estimated cost of $3.5 million.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is still waiting on final costs from Brown and Kenosha counties. Commission spokesman Reid Magney said Wednesday he expected them to be submitted within two weeks. The original estimates from both counties were about $180,000 each.

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein's campaign raised money to fund Wisconsin's recount and paid $3.5 million upfront for the effort.

Stein said Tuesday the expected refund of at least $1 million could go to her new voting rights organization Count My Vote if that is how donors vote to use it.

