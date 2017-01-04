SILVER ALERT: Town of Beloit man missing since Tuesday

A Silver Alert has been issued for 84-year-old Stuart Austin from the Town of Beloit.



The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Austin was last seen on January 3 at a business on Milwaukee Street in Madison between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

Austin had a normal routine of visiting Mt. Olivet Cemetery as well as visiting with friends. He is originally from the Gallagher Plat area, east of Madison.



He is about 5'9" tall and about 185 pounds. He was wearing a tan jacket, gray sweatshirt, and gray pants.



He drives a white 2013 Lincoln MKS with Wisconsin plates 308-FCL. He has a "Wounded Warrior" sticker on his car.



If you have seen Austin or know where he is, you can call Town of Beloit Police at (608) 757-2244.