Lincoln County Petsaver: Ester

By Melissa Langbehn
MERRILL (WAOW) - The Lincoln County Humane Society is seeing more cats rescued from the cold and surrendered to the shelter.

One is Ester.

"She was found in an alley and brought to the shelter. She needed help. She is a senior. We estimate she is at least 10 years old and she is declawed and had no way to defend herself," shelter manager Liz Friendenfels said.

Ester is available for adoption and can bee seen at PetSmart in Rib Mountain.

She is spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations.

For more info about animals at the shelter call 715-536-3459 or check out www.furrypets.com

