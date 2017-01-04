Psychologist shares tips for keeping New Years resolutions

Dr. Heather Meggers-Wright Ph.D. of Behavioral Health Clinic of Wausau stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin Wednesday morning to share tips on how to keep New Years Resolutions.

She said using the S.M.A.R.T. goals framework can be key to success.

S: Specific

M: Measurable

A: Adaptable

R: Realistic

T: Time-bound

Meggers-Wright also said knowing how to handle obstacles is important.

* Anticipate road blocks and plan ahead

* Reject all-or-nothing thinking

* Be self-compassionate

* Remember that motivation isn't necessary for change

* Ask for help