Conservatives eye Wisconsin state superintendent race

Conservatives who back the expansion of private school vouchers in Wisconsin are eyeing the state superintendent race as a chance to knock off Democratic-aligned incumbent Tony Evers.

Evers is a school choice critic whose base of support has been Democrats, public school advocates and teachers unions.

Evers will face school choice advocates John Humphries and Lowell Holtz on Feb. 21. The two highest vote-getters will advance to the April 4 general election.

State superintendent is one of the last offices in state government Republicans have been unable to hold in recent years.

Evers says Humphries and Holtz "will be positioning themselves as pro-voucher candidates and that may be want they want to do. I want to talk about kids and what's important about the state of Wisconsin."