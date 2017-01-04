Ex-Langlade County HR director dies amid investigation

A former Langlade County administrator in a conflict with the sheriff last month has died, authorities said Wednesday.

R.J. Weitz, who worked as human resources director for about a year, committed suicide Dec. 29, Portage County Coroner Scott Rifleman said. The death occurred as Weitz, 63, was being investigated for alleged misconduct at the request of Langlade County Sheriff Bill Greening.

Weitz was Langlade County's human resources director from October 2015 through November 2016, according to the county clerk.

Greening asked the Marathon County Sheriff's Department to investigate Weitz Dec. 1. The sheriff's department had turned over results of the probe to the district attorney's office last week but said Tuesday the investigation had ended.

No details have been released about the investigation, including any specifics of the misconduct allegations.

Langlade County interim Sheriff John Schunke did not immediately return repeated telephone messages Wednesday.

Greening announced his resignation in mid-December, effective Jan. 3, two years before his term was up.

Greening said in his resignation letter that problems arose right after Weitz was hired in October 2015, and that he received numerous complaints from people that he brought to the county board's attention as well as the personnel committee, but he said they were mostly ignored.

"I became aware of several issues with the HR director that caused me great concern and prompted me to refuse to utilize the HR director in my hiring and promotional processes in the sheriff's office," Greening wrote. "My refusal to use the HR director was met with considerable criticism from the Personnel, Finance and Executive committees of the county board."

We have reached out to the Langlade County Board chairman. He has not returned our calls.