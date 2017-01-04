NEW VIDEO: Milwaukee lion mystery resurfaces - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

NEW VIDEO: Milwaukee lion mystery resurfaces

Posted:
WISN-TV
MILWAUKEE (WISN) -

New Year's Day security video of a what appears to be a large animal walking through a backyard has rekindled talk of the "Milwaukee Lion" that captured the city's attention more than a year ago.

The security system sent an alert to resident Isaiah Hair's phone that something was moving in his backyard near North 41st Street and West Capitol Drive during the morning hours of Jan. 1. He checked the footage and was shocked by what he saw.

"People gonna say it's like a regular house cat," said Hair. "I've seen house cats on my camera before, and they didn't seem that long, that tall."

A neighbor who viewed the footage agreed.

"Certainly bigger than normal. That's not a cat," the neighbor said.

The video conjured up memories of another video, showing a possible mountain lion in Milwaukee's Brewers Hill neighborhood, that went viral in July of 2015. Both the DNR and police investigated, but the animal was never captured or identified.

"Oh my God! We got another big cat out here," said resident Asha Crawford after seeing the Sunday video. 

She's worried it's not your average alley cat.

"I watch Animal Planet all the time," said Crawford. "That is off the TV!"

Our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV sent the video to the DNR. They fully believe the video shows a house cat, not a cougar or mountain lion.

