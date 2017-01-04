Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Armed robbery

SCHOFIELD (WAOW) - Investigators release new details on where an armed robbery suspect fled after the New Year's Night hold up at Dollar General.

"The new information is that the suspect took off around the southwest side of the store and went to a neighborhood west of the Grand Avenue store," Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Dale Ruechel said. "We know this because officers and canine units tracked the person for a couple of blocks to an area near Maryland Avenue. We don't know if they live in the area or had a car waiting to get away from the scene."

Investigators hope someone in the area may have noticed the suspect and will give Marathon County Crime Stoppers a call.

Everest Metro Police investigators say the robber walked into Dollar General at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday and demanded money.

The robber left the building with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The toll-free Crime Stoppers hotline to call with is 1-877-409-8777. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.