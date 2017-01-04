Norwood Health Center could house accused criminals in coming years

The Norwood Health Center in Marshfield could house criminal defendants in the future, according to the center's administrator.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is looking to add another competency services program in the state, and Norwood is a top choice.

“What they're looking at is competency restoration services, [they] are individuals that have been charged with a crime but have found to be not able to participate in their defense,” Administrator Jordon Bruce said. “But through treatment that the state provides, they may have their competency restored.”

Bruce said the department is still considering multiple locations throughout the state.

“It's still very early we're still gathering information,” Bruce said. “They looked at our facility primarily because we are a county owned and operated facility and we are already licensed as a hospital.”

The program at Norwood would be able to hold 20 people and bring in 36 full-time jobs, according to Bruce. Once opened, he said it could generate $500,000 per year.

“We have a duty to look into those different revenue streams,” he said. “And if we can do that and have it be a win-win not only for the county but also for the state it is something we should do our due-diligence in looking into.”

Bruce understands security could be a worry for many throughout the community, but, the state said only people with low security risks and small charges would be brought to Norwood.

The state is expected to make its decision in the next few months. If Norwood is chosen, the information will be brought to the county's health and human services committee for discussion.