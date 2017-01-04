"Deer Feast" video from Wildwood Zoo goes viral

A video from Marshfield's Wildwood Zoo has gone viral on the internet.

The video, showing three of the zoo's deer enjoying a holiday feast was posted to Facebook on Christmas morning. So far, it has more than 6 million views.

The zoo's keeper, Steve Burns, said people from all over the world are commenting on the Facebook post. Burns said he never thought the video would become so popular, but he's excited its bringing attention to the zoo.

