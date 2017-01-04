School bus gets stuck in snow with children on board

A Rosholt School District bus with children on board got stuck in the snow Wednesday evening in Marathon County forcing students to transfer buses in the cold, according to the sheriff's department.

It happened on County Road J, three miles south of Little Eau Claire.

An officer on the scene said there were no injuries reported. The students were transferred to another bus in bitter cold temperatures and taken to their destinations.

By 8 p.m. the damaged bus was towed away and the scene was clear.

We are still waiting to get more information from the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.