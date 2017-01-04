Secondary a primary concern for Packers

GREEN BAY (WAOW) -- From Charles Woodson to Micah Hyde, versatility has long been a bright spot in the Packers secondary. This week, it could make or break the team's playoff life.

Quinten Rollins is in the concussion protocol after getting carted off the field in a stretcher on Sunday night, and Damarious Randall will be limited in practice this week as he deals with shoulder and knee injuries, head coach Mike McCarthy announced Wednesday.

The Packers also placed CB Makinton Dorleant on injured reserve and promoted Herb Waters, a converted wide receiver, to the active roster.

Waters, who came into training camp as a WR, has seen little to no game action as a corner. He will ideally be inactive on Sunday, but if need be will be thrown into the fire against one of the top receiving groups in the NFL.

The Packers were banged up when the faced the Giants in October, but still managed to hold New York receivers to just seven catches, five of those credited to superstar Odell Beckham, Jr. OBJ has blown up since then, racking up more than 1,000 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in the final 11 games.

"He is a challenge regardless of who is playing in the secondary, so he's obviously a focal point for us in the game plan meetings," McCarthy said Wednesday. "You have to tackle all their perimeter guys, I think they do a heck of a job once they get the ball in their hands, no doubt."

“Hopefully we'll be better than where we were last week,” McCarthy added. “That's the big thing.”

The Packers host the Giants at 3:40 p.m. on Sunday afternoon in the NFC Wild Card Round. The game can be seen on FOX.